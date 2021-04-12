Schouten Expects Its New Products To Be “More Popular Than Real Chicken and Beef”

Dutch company Schouten Europe B.V, which has been producing meat alternatives since 1990, has launched plant-based chicken and beef pieces that it believes will become more popular than their conventional counterparts.



While there are already many vegan chicken and beef alternatives on the market, Schouten wasn’t satisfied with their quality.

“With these kinds of products, it is especially important that the consumer doesn’t have to compromise on flavour and texture,” said R&D Director Niek-Jan Schouten. “We have worked hard to produce products that we expect to become more popular than real chicken and beef.”



The beef pieces are made with plant–based proteins from soy, wheat, and peas, while the chicken pieces are soy-free. They will roll out in retail stores and the food processing industry worldwide over the coming months.

Schouten supplies its products to over 50 countries and develops private-label products for numerous companies.



Plant-based research and innovation is thriving in the Netherlands, where demand for vegan options is soaring. In January of this year, Schouten launched plant-based tuna, the first fish substitute in its range. And in February, it introduced its sustainable tempeh production system “Tempeh Today” into India.

“We are proud that we can add these products to our range and we are sure that with these products we can contribute to the global shift towards a more plant–based diet,” said Niek-Jan Schouten.



