Schouten Launches Vegan Chicken Dippers as a Snack For Foodservice

Dutch alt-meat company Schouten Europe has launched a new product called Crispy Chickenless Dippers, which it says is ideal as a snack to be served in pubs, cafes, and restaurants.

The dippers consist of plant-based chicken made from soy and pea protein, with a crispy homestyle breadcrumb coating and a slightly spicy seasoning. While they are said to be particularly good for snacking, they can also be eaten as part of a hot meal or in sandwiches and wraps.

Schouten will make the new product available worldwide, for retail as well as foodservice. In the Netherlands, it is already available at the supermarket chains Dirk and DekaMarkt.

Chicken analogues are one of the fastest-growing types of alt-meat, with companies across the world battling to get products to market in what has been labelled the “Chicken Wars”. And increasingly, consumers are turning to plant-based meats as high-protein snacks rather than treating them only as part of a meal.

“Fortunately, patrons are returning to hotels, restaurants, and cafes as COVID restrictions are lifted,” said Schouten product manager Annemiek Vervoort. “Awareness of the importance of healthier and more sustainable snacks has grown enormously among both suppliers and consumers. Nevertheless, it is still important that we enjoy our food. We now offer a product that meets all these criteria.”

