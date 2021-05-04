Schouten Launches Vegan Fish Sticks, Says Seaspiracy “Made a Big Impression” and Has Increased Demand

Following the launch of its plant-based tuna this January, as well as last month’s plant-based chicken and beef pieces that the company believes will become more popular than their conventional counterparts; Dutch producer Schouten now announces vegan fish sticks will be released this month, with further fish substitutes to follow in the coming months.

Product Manager Annemiek Vervoort notes that the growth in demand for plant-based seafood has been exponential especially since the Seaspiracy documentary, which came as an eye-opener to millions of viewers around the world. “We have noticed that the Netflix documentary Seaspiracy has made a big impression on people and has contributed to a growing awareness of the importance of plant-based alternatives to fish. This will further increase the demand for fish substitutes.”

Schouten, which was founded in 1990 as the first Dutch company to develop meat alternatives with plant-based protein, created the Fishless Sticks with rice and wheat. The product will be available worldwide to its customers in the retail, out-of-home, and food industry channels.

In response to this uptick in the market following the groundbreaking film, she adds: “We want to develop sustainable and tasty alternatives that reduce the pressure on the oceans. We expect to add another three fish substitutes to our product range before the summer.”

