Seafood Giant Century Pacific Rolls Out unMEAT Range Across West Coast USA

Philippines-based Century Pacific, a global producer of conventional fish and dairy products, is to launch its plant-based range unMEAT for retail in the US. The rollout will begin on the West Coast.

Called unMEAT, the range currently consists of burgers, nuggets, sausages, and ground meat, which are now available at Seafood City Supermarkets in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

According to Century Pacific, unMEAT is differentiated from other alt-meat products by its lower price and shorter ingredients list. The brand uses just seven easily recognisable ingredients — soy protein, vegetable oil, onion, wheat, salt, vinegar, and soy sauce.

Century Pacific first announced it would be introducing a plant-based range in November of last year. unMEAT was then launched in the Phillippines in March, becoming the first plant-based brand in the country. At around the same time, unMEAT burgers became available at Jeepney, a Filipino gastropub in New York. However, the Seafood City launch is the first time the brand has been available for retail in the US.

“The West Coast is a natural place for us to launch unMEAT in the United States, based both on the interest in plant-based products and the Filipino populations in these markets,” says Gregory Banzon, Chief Operating Officer, Century Pacific Group. “We’re proud to partner with Seafood City to offer our range of plant-based products to these communities and look forward to expanding to additional key retailers in the coming months.”

