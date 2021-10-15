    • Seattle Ice Cream Brand Frankie & Jo’s Partners with Miyoko’s Creamery for Plant-Based Scoop

    October 15, 2021
    Categories
    Products & Launches
    Frankie & Jo's Ice Cream
    ©Frankie & Jo's
    Voiced by Amazon Polly

    In partnership with Miyoko’s Creamery, Seattle-based ice cream brand Frankie & Jo’s has launched a new vegan ice cream flavor. Miyoko’s Butter Toffee & Chocolate ice cream features creamy caramel and bite-sized butter toffee bars, made with Miyoko’s cultured vegan butter, that are dipped in rich dark chocolate. 

    “Miyoko’s creamery is transforming the animal-free future of dairy and shares our vision of reducing our dependence on animals for our food, our traditions, and our daily lives”

    Like all its plant-based flavors, the ice cream is available to ship across the US as well as being available in Frankie & Jo’s Seattle-based shops. The ice cream specialist is encouraging customers to use the code “PLANTMAGIC” on Miyoko’s site to get 10% off orders for the month of October.

    Frankie & Jo's Ice Cream Miyoko's
    Miyoko’s Butter Toffee & Chocolate Ice Cream ©Frankie & Jo’s

    Founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner has been at the forefront of the alt dairy movement since founding Miyoko’s Creamery in 2014. In August, the brand announced a huge $52 million Series C funding raise, to keep developing “game-changing products that can help change the dairy landscape from animals to plants”, as Schinner told vegconomist in a recent interview. 

    “We’ve been patiently waiting for the day we’d get to partner with @miyokoschinner, founder and CEO of @miyokoscreamery. This month’s indulgent seasonal flavor, miyoko’s butter toffee & chocolate, takes you back to the nostalgia of childhood,” Frankie & Jo’s commented via social media

    “Covered in a bed of caramel ice cream, the butter toffee bites are dipped in rich dark chocolate and are irresistible. Miyoko’s creamery is transforming the animal-free future of dairy and shares our vision of reducing our dependence on animals for our food, our traditions, and our daily lives,” the ice cream brand added. 

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address