Seattle Ice Cream Brand Frankie & Jo’s Partners with Miyoko’s Creamery for Plant-Based Scoop

In partnership with Miyoko’s Creamery, Seattle-based ice cream brand Frankie & Jo’s has launched a new vegan ice cream flavor. Miyoko’s Butter Toffee & Chocolate ice cream features creamy caramel and bite-sized butter toffee bars, made with Miyoko’s cultured vegan butter, that are dipped in rich dark chocolate.

Like all its plant-based flavors, the ice cream is available to ship across the US as well as being available in Frankie & Jo’s Seattle-based shops. The ice cream specialist is encouraging customers to use the code “PLANTMAGIC” on Miyoko’s site to get 10% off orders for the month of October.

Founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner has been at the forefront of the alt dairy movement since founding Miyoko’s Creamery in 2014. In August, the brand announced a huge $52 million Series C funding raise, to keep developing “game-changing products that can help change the dairy landscape from animals to plants”, as Schinner told vegconomist in a recent interview.

“We’ve been patiently waiting for the day we’d get to partner with @miyokoschinner, founder and CEO of @miyokoscreamery. This month’s indulgent seasonal flavor, miyoko’s butter toffee & chocolate, takes you back to the nostalgia of childhood,” Frankie & Jo’s commented via social media.

⁠“Covered in a bed of caramel ice cream, the butter toffee bites are dipped in rich dark chocolate and are irresistible. Miyoko’s creamery is transforming the animal-free future of dairy and shares our vision of reducing our dependence on animals for our food, our traditions, and our daily lives,” the ice cream brand added.

