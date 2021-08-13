Silk Claims No Vegan Greek Yogurt Has Hit the Mark Until Now, With New Silk Greek Products

Silk, a Danone subsidiary, has stated this week that while Greek offerings dominate the yogurt category, encompassing nearly half of yogurt sales, so far plant-based alternatives have ” struggled to deliver” in terms of the thickness and texture of Greek style yogurt. Until now.

The new range consists of Vanilla, Strawberry, Lemon, and Blueberry, produced with a coconut milk base, and the company says that “Silk Greek is seriously thick… in fact, it’s so thick, you can flip over a spoonful and it won’t budge!”

Other companies producing a vegan Greek-style product include Kite Hill, Alpro, Oatly, and Meadow Foods in the UK. However, Silk claims that existing efforts in the segment have been unable to produce the signature traits of Greek, without the traditional ingredient of dairy.

“70% of plant-based beverage buyers are not yet buying plant-based yogurt alternatives,” said Lia Stierwalt, Senior Director of Marketing, Silk Plant-Based Yogurt Alternatives.

“We saw an incredible opportunity to appeal to those who are already familiar with a plant-based lifestyle, as well as those who love Greek style yogurt. Silk is already a plant-based yogurt aisle favorite, and now we are tackling the elusive Greek Style category head-on. As part of our product innovation process, we tested Silk Greek with many consumers. We are confident that we’re delivering a fantastic tasting, high-protein, plant-based yogurt alternative.”

