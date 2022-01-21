The Future of Plant-Based Milk? Silk Launches Nextmilk to Win Over Dairy Lovers

Silk announces the introduction of Nextmilk to appeal to dairy consumers who still prefer the taste of cow’s milk over plant-based alternatives.

Nextmilk is Silk’s first launch of a plant-based beverage designed to deliver the exact taste and sensory experience of actual cow’s milk. Nextmilk is Non-GMO certified, lactose-free and contains 30% fewer calories than dairy. It also offers six key nutrients found in dairy: calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, B12, riboflavin and phosphorus.

Available in Original and Reduced Fat varieties, the product retails for $4.99 per carton and can be found at Target, Kroger, Publix and HEB stores across the US.

Silk, a Danone North America brand, says Nextmilk’s creamy flavor and texture took painstaking analysis and testing to develop. Danone’s research and innovation team carefully studied the full spectrum of dairy milk’s attributes, from molecular composition to nutrition factors and taste, in order to formulate a winning recipe.

Cow’s milk, from plants

At least two other Danone-owned brands are also releasing cow’s milk-themed beverages and products. In the UK, Alpro recently launched a dairy milk replica labeled as Not M*lk. Sold in skimmed and whole fat varieties, Not M*lk is made from oats and designed to offer the signature taste and mouthfeel of traditional dairy.

Stateside, So Delicious Dairy Free is preparing to debut its Wondermilk line. Wondermilk is also a plant-based, creamy “dairy-like” creation that will be sold in beverage and ice cream formats.

A category game-changer

With Nextmilk, Silk hopes to revolutionize the dairy aisle and convince consumers wary of plant-based milk to try something new.

“Some consumers remain skeptical about plant-based food and beverages due to taste and texture, but Silk Nextmilk is on a mission to change that. We deconstructed dairy to create this revolutionary product that delivers the taste and texture we think dairy drinkers will love,” said John Starkey, president of plant-based food and beverages for Danone North America. “Thanks to Silk Nextmilk—a true category game changer—we’re confident dairy lovers will want to cross the aisle.”