Silk Launches Silk ULTRA Plant-Based Protein Drinks for Vegan Athletes

Danone’s Silk introduces new Silk ULTRA – one of the first multi-serve beverages on the US market, offering 20 grams of complete plant-based protein, calcium, vitamin D, B2 and B12. The new line was developed by Irina Gerry just before her departure to alt-dairy producer Change Foods.

Commenting on social media on the launch, Gerry enthused, “My babies are hitting the shelves! Silk Ultra is creating a performance segment within refrigerated plant-based milks. Finally, a silky smooth high protein plant-based milk is here! So proud to have led this work with the amazing and dedicated team at Danone.”

To promote the launch, Silk is continuing its partnerships with two of the world’s most recognizable athletes—Michael Phelps, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, and Aly Raisman, world champion gymnast. The duo will be featured in a new national creative campaign, on the Silk website, and through other marketing channels in 2021.

“I know from personal experience that high-intensity training can put a lot of stress on the body,” said Phelps, who likes to get protein from plants when possible. “Protein is an important part of the muscle repair process for me—along with a good night’s sleep—and Silk ULTRA is an excellent drink for athletes who are looking to make the most of their workouts.”

Silk ULTRA is available in multi-serve cartons (MSRP: $4.99 / 59-oz. carton) in the refrigerated section at grocery stores across the US.

