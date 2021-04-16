Singapore: New Plant-Based Label HerbYvore Launches With Vegan Pea Paneer

HerbYvore, a new plant-based brand launched by Agrocorp International – a Singapore-headquartered supply chain company that specializes in agricultural commodities and food products such as wheat, soybeans, cotton, pulses, nuts, rice, and sugar – recently launched with its first product, a vegan pea paneer. Further product launches to include other types of cheeses and plantbased eggs, are set to follow.

Pea Paneer, a farm to fork product, is produced at the company’s facilities in Canada using locally grown peas. The product soft-launched in January and can be purchased in NTUC FairPrice Finest and the Vegan Grocer as well as online platforms such as NourishSg and BuzzSgp, as well as in local restaurants.

The next products to follow will be a melting cheese and an egg replacement to take place within the next 12 months. The launch of HerbYvore is a pillar of an overall strategy of the company which states its intentions to become a market leader in the plant protein and sustainable foods space and says it is already a market leader in the trade of protein-rich legumes such as peas, lentils and chickpeas

Founded in 1990, Agrocorp reports annual sales revenue in excess of $3 billion USD, employs more than 500 staff across 15 countries and owns and operates food processing plants in Canada, India, the US and Australia, where the company plans to launch HerbYvore following the Singapore debut.

“HerbYvore is a concept that we are very excited about, especially going by the initial feedback and following that Pea Paneer has been getting. We’re hopeful of expanding our restaurant and retail base in Singapore as well as taking the product overseas soon. As a company, sustainability is at the core of our values, and it gives us a sense of pride to know that with this launch we are supporting both the global plant-based movement and Singapore’s 30 by 30 goal,” said Vishal Vijay, Agrocorp’s Director of Strategic Investments.

