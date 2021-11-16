Sophie’s BioNutrients Develops First Microalgae Cheddar Cheese with Ingredion

Sophie’s BioNutrients, the next-gen food tech from Singapore, has produced its first microalgae-based cheese. Closely mimicking a conventional cheddar profile, the cheese is made Sophie’s BioNutrients dairy-free microalgae milk in partnership with the Ingredion Idea Labs innovation center.

“A dairy and lactose-free alternative to cheese that, thanks to microalgae, offers a higher protein content than most available dairy-free alternatives”

The exploding vegan cheese market sees products derived from a wide range of ingredients, from nuts and oils to cauliflower or hemp, with innovation at the forefront of the young industry. However, Sophie’s BioNutrients believes microalgae-based cheese offers superior sustainability – microalgae boasts an exceptionally low carbon footprint – as well as nutrition and a complete taste and texture profile.

The team at Sophie’s BioNutrients collaborated with the team of technical experts at Ingredion to create the vegan cheese, with a one-ounce serving of the semi-hard microalgae cheese providing double the daily recommendation of B12. Sophie’s BioNutrients began developing microalgae products this year and recently established a new base in Food Valley, an alt protein hotspot in the Netherlands.

“Microalgae is one of the most nutrient-rich and ductile resources on the planet. Today we have shown another facet of the unlimited possibilities this superfood can offer – a dairy and lactose-free alternative to cheese that, thanks to microalgae, offers a higher protein content than most available dairy-free alternatives,” commented Eugene Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of Sophie’s BioNutrients.

