Spain’s Heura Expands into Mexico Following Deal with the World’s Largest Retailer Walmart 

One of Europe’s fastest-growing plant-based companies, Heura, has entered retail giant Walmart with an expansion into Mexico. The Spanish plant-based meat company will launch into more than 220 stores across the country.

Offering Mexican consumers one of the plant-based market’s healthiest options with short labels and high nutrition profiles, Heura’s new retail partners in the country include Walmart, City Market, Fresko, and La Comer.

With four SKUs on offer – plant-based chicken bites and strips, burgers, and meatballs – Heura’s expansion to Mexico marks the latest step in the vegan brand’s continued growth. The Barcelona-based company is currently present in 4,000 points of sales in 16 countries around the world.

Rapid Expansion

The activism-first start-up recently hit the news by taking over a Spanish bullfighting ring to launch its latest products, as well as securing a €16 million investment round earlier this year, with international football players such as Chris Smalling, Sergi Roberto and Cesc Fábregas all investing.

“With nearly 130 million people living in Mexico, we recognize the power of its people to change the food system into one that’s designed to protect the things we all love: the planet, people and animals,” stated Food Activist and Heura CEO Mark Coloma.

“Our goal is to provide a product that allows kitchens across Mexico to remain the heart of the house that embraces and celebrates traditions, but in a new and improved way that promotes a healthier and more sustainable future,” he added.

Share article: share

share

share

email