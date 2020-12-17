Spanish Brand Veggie Animals Launches Vegan Food for Cats

Based in Madrid, Spain, Veggie Animals, a supplier of plant-based dog and cat food, has expanded its product range to include the new Veggie Animals PLUS for cats.

In the words of Sonia España, Founder and CEO of Veggie Animals, “We recently launched the Veggie Animals PLUS formula for dogs, which is proving to be an absolute success! The kittens weren’t going to miss out, so we welcome VeggieAnimals for Cats PLUS, which is suitable for adult cats and available in 2kg and 12.5kg formats in Europe.”

According to the company, the new cat formula contains tapioca, which strengthens bones; plenty of iron; pumpkin; fibre, which helps with digestion; and cranberries to prevent the urinary system.

Veggie Animals also told vegconomist español that it will soon be reintroducing its Original Veggie for dogs and cats, as well as dental snacks and sticks for dogs.

According to the economic data platform Statista, the pet food industry in Europe exceeded 20 billion euros in 2019, and is responsible for 25% of the environmental impact of the meat industry worldwide, in terms of land use, water consumption, fossil fuels and pesticides.

The emerging vegan pet food industry can be a solution to this problem, as well as being a sector with great economic potential.

