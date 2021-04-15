Spice Manufacturer RAPS Launches Meat Substitutes

Spice manufacturer RAPS launches new veggie products for the barbecue season, with recipes based on pea protein. The company aims to provide function and taste from a single source and is addressing manufacturers who want to expand their barbecue range with a variety of plant-based applications.

The application possibilities include vegan variants of barbecue classics such as burger patties, coarse and fine sausages, meatballs (also with creamy fillings such as jalapeno cheese sauce), barbecue skewers or cevapcici. In their sensory characteristics, the products are supposed to be very similar to the originals, which should also appeal to “die-hard” barbecue fans. The firmness and texture can be adjusted product-specifically in the production process. According to RAPS, all recipes can be easily implemented using standard meat processing equipment and, thanks to the excellent freezing and thawing stability, frozen products are also possible.

Consumer desires have become more individual and diverse, and these changing needs must also be reflected on supermarket shelves. “With the new vegan recipes, we want to make barbecue enjoyment possible for everyone and anyone, relying on the versatile pea as a base,” says Josefine Schneider, product manager at RAPS. “In addition, we pay attention to short ingredient lists and a nutritionally valuable composition. Of course, this is also reflected in the labelling – so we have been able to develop many recipes with Nutri Score A or B.”

In addition to the barbecue range, RAPS offers other vegan and vegetarian product concepts, for example vegetable and fresh spreads, fish sticks, meat and tuna salads. In addition, the manufacturer has in its portfolio suitable seasonings, marinades or dipping sauces with which its products can be further individualized and refined.

