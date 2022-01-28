    • Starbucks Continues to Expand Dairy-Free Range with Oatmilk Frappuccino Launches

    January 28, 2022
    Coffee giant Starbucks has announced the launch of its first bottled dairy-free Frappuccinos. The new ready-to-drink Starbucks Frapuccino with Oatmilk beverages will be available in Caramel Waffle Cookie and Dark Chocolate Brownie flavors exclusive to the plant-based variety. 

    The new products are expected to hit retailers, including grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations over 2022. 

    2021 saw Starbucks up its vegan game, with new plant-based collaborations launched in Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Middle East, while more vegan menu options were announced in the US. Starbucks customers also saw a new line of non-dairy iced shaken espresso and the nationwide US launch of Oatly milk in stores.

