Starbucks Launches Vegan Protein Box, Vegan Shakes & Oatly Drinks Across the USA

After launching new plant-based menu items in Indonesia and the Middle East, Starbucks has added more vegan options to its spring menu in the US. The new additions include a vegan protein box, a new line of non-dairy iced shaken espresso and the national launch of Oatly milk, as the oat milk leader famously prepares for its reported $10 billion IPO this year.

Starbucks’ new menu highlights a general move in the direction of plant-based products, following trends in the industry and requests from consumers. The multinational coffeehouse will make the new vegan additions permanent and will be rolled out across the US in most stores.

The new non-dairy duo of Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso provide customers with more plant-based beverage options, along with the hotly anticipated national launch of Oatly. Customers will now have a fourth non-dairy milk to customize their Starbucks beverage, others being soy, coconut and almond.

Also new to the majority of food menus is the Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box, which offers a good source of protein with 15 grams per box and is meat and dairy-free. This on-the-go box protein box features plant-based items, including chickpea bites, snap peas, mini carrots, dried cranberry nut mix, and an avocado spread.

Michael Kobori, Chief Sustainability Officer at Starbucks, recently commented on the expansion of plant-based alternatives: “Our customers continue to look for new ways to enjoy plant-based options at Starbucks and customize their Starbucks moment, and we are delighted to introduce these menus to our customers over the coming years.”

Share article: share

share

share

email