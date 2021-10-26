Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Launches Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Spread Challenger TBH

Award-winning Canadian-US actor Noah Schnapp is to launch TBH – a vegan and sustainable alternative to conventional hazelnut cocoa spreads on the market.

“I feel lucky to be in a position where I can help my generation make a difference through simple pantry swaps like TBH” – Noah Schnapp

When the Stranger Things leading actor learned that his favorite snack was destroying the environment, he engaged his entrepreneurial spirit to create TBH. Schnapp also learned that the first ingredient of the conventional hazelnut cocoa spreads he loved was sugar and the second ingredient was palm oil – a leading cause of deforestation and habitat destruction. Most were also not vegan friendly. TBH had to be different.

Generation Z

With the title of Founder and Chief Snacking Officer at TBH, Noah Schnapp is a good example of a Gen Z entrepreneur; representing young and conscious consumers who shop with sustainability in mind. Not only does Gen Z have the spending power to make a difference, but the first digitally native generation is influencing the food industry with its choices, namely a shift towards eating more plant-based meals.

“TBH is inspired by honesty. It’s about being transparent with ourselves about what we’re actually consuming, and then making a change for the better,” shared Schnapp. “I feel lucky to be in a position where I can help my generation make a difference through simple pantry swaps like TBH.”

TBH will be available exclusively online at www.snacktbh.com and at rotating Showfields locations in NYC and Miami from November 1.

