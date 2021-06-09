    • Surf’s Up! Laird Superfood Launches New Aloha Product Range as Sales Rise 35% 

    June 9, 2021
    Known for its plant-based coffee creamers and superfood powdered products, Laird Superfood is set to launch its new range of Oat & Macadamia-based milk and creamer products. Co-founded by famous big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton, the brand’s latest release marks its first non-coconut-based creamer.

    Prioritizing sustainability and whole-food ingredients, the range features Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer, a plant-based oat milk creamer inspired by the flavors of Hawaii, available for purchase now. Available from June 24th, Laird Superfood will also add its first-ever powdered milk product to the range – Aloha Oat & Macadamia Plant-Based Powdered Milk. 

    Despite being a relatively small and young business, Laird Superfood opted for an IPO last year after previously raising funds of $51 million from investors such as Danone Manifesto Ventures. It recently released its Q1 financial results, reporting a net sales increase of $7.4 million, an increase of 35% YOY, though net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5.3 million. The brand also recently underwent a retail expansion into Target, Harris Teeter, and Wakefern.

    “Our first quarter 2021 results illustrate the power of our omnichannel platform as we continued aggressively scaling our business,” said Paul Hodge Jr., Co-founder, President, and CEO of Laird Superfood.

