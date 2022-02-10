Kuleana Rebrands to Current Foods, Launches Sushi-Grade Vegan Seafood for D2C Market

Kuleana, the “Impossible Foods of seafood”, has revealed it is changing its name to Current Foods. The announcement has been made as the company launches its sushi-grade vegan seafood for the direct-to-consumer market.

Current Foods has now opened its early access waitlist for consumers who are looking to buy its plant-based tuna and salmon. The products had previously only been available for foodservice, served at outlets such as Erewhon Market, Poké Bar, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, and Matthew Kenney Cuisine.

The sushi-grade vegan seafood is made with ingredients such as radish, peas, bamboo, and algae. Current claims it is the first plant-based seafood to have comparable taste, texture, and nutritional value to the conventional variety.

“Since we began our company journey 3 years ago, our goal has been to create plant-based products that enable us to enjoy the best parts of seafood: taste, texture, and nutrition, without any of its usual drawbacks: mercury, microplastics, and oceanic depletion. The rollout of Current Foods – bringing the future of sustainable eating to the current – is a massive step forward in realizing this goal,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Current Foods.

“Raw and unobscured”

Current Foods first entered the US seafood market in 2020, when it launched raw plant-based tuna. The tuna was an instant success, helping the company become a semifinalist in the XPRIZE Foundation Challenge. In November of last year, the plant-based fish was named one of the best inventions of 2021 by TIME Magazine.

“Since we have the opportunity to set industry standards for plant-based seafood, we want to do one better than creating a vegan fish stick, and have challenged ourselves to create plant-based products that come raw and unobscured,” Prus told vegconomist in 2021.