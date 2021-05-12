Target Launches 30 Own-Brand ‘Good & Gather Plant Based’ Products For Under $5

Target Corporation, the eighth-largest retailer in the US, this week announces the introduction of Good & Gather Plant Based, featuring more than 30 products spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, stating that most items will retail at under $5.

The new items will include: non-dairy chocolate-flavored mousse dip, crispy chick’n tenders, savory buffalo-style cauliflower wings, spreads and creamers. Target states that the Good & Gather Plant Based dips and meat alternatives are already available, and other products like creamers and salad dressings will roll out between now and fall.

“Good & Gather Plant Based reinforces the brand’s commitment to products that prioritize great taste and quality, with the value only Target can offer,” says Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer, Target. “Guest demand for plant-based offerings is incredibly high and continues to grow. By adding Good & Gather Plant Based to our curated assortment of plant-based offerings, we’re giving guests more of what they want and making it easy for them to discover the joy of food every day.”

Shop Good & Gather Plant Based products at Target stores, Target.com and via Target’s industry-leading same-day services — Order Pickup, Drive Up and Same Day Delivery with Shipt.

Share article: share

share

share

email