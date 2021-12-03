Tate’s Bake Shop Debuts Vegan Cookies: “One Of the Best Decisions We Have Made As a Company”

Tate’s Bake Shop debuts vegan cookies for the first time, the popular NY based treat brand states it is one of the best decisions the company has ever made.

Tate’s Bake Shop, a cookie brand known for its thin-baked and crispy treats, has released its first-ever line of vegan cookies. The new products, available in Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Maple, are made with plant-based butter to recreate the rich and buttery flavor Tate’s has become famous for.

Founded as a small business in Long Island, New York, Tate’s was purchased by food conglomerate Mondelez International in 2018 for $500 million.

The company’s vegan launch comes a decade after it first introduced gluten-free options to its cookie offerings. Lauren Sella, Tate’s chief marketing officer told The East Hampton Star the move “was one of the best decisions we have made as a company,” and added that a vegan cookie was “an obvious next step.”

Sella says the recipe was carefully tested and refined until it met Tate’s specific standards, and that the cookies are vegan and kosher certified. The new cookies can be purchased online through Tate’s website or Amazon, and can also be found in select regional grocery stores. It’s planning a Whole Foods Market release at the end of December.

“As a brand that is committed to delighting its consumers with delicious new treats, we are very excited to be launching a vegan variety of our cookies,” Sella said in a press release. “Tate’s remains committed to providing uncompromising craft-baked quality with all products while meeting the evolving tastes of our customers.

After launching our gluten-free cookies more than a decade ago, we look forward to introducing our vegan cookies and continuing to grow with our customers’ changing lifestyles. We hope that Tate’s premium vegan cookies will appeal to the many incorporating plant-based foods into their choices.”