Tattooed Chef to Expand Into 1,800 Kroger Stores Across the US This Summer

Tattooed Chef, Inc. a producer of vegan frozen foods such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts which became publicly listed last year, today announced it expects to launch its branded products across multiple categories in approximately 1,800 Kroger stores nationwide later this summer.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Kroger which demonstrates our ability to expand Tattooed Chef’s distribution into conventional grocery,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “Kroger is one of the largest food retailers in the United States and we are excited to offer consumers more access to our innovative portfolio of plant-based products.”

By September, consumers will be able to purchase a total of 12 SKU’s nationally across the US, here we have listed those which are 100% vegan rather than vegetarian:

Plant-Based 2 Cheese Pizza: A cauliflower crust covered in a tomato sauce and topped with vegan cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz

A cauliflower crust covered in a tomato sauce and topped with vegan cheese (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz Plant-Based Vegetable Pizza: Roasted zucchini, eggplant, red onions, bell peppers with melted vegan cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz

Roasted zucchini, eggplant, red onions, bell peppers with melted vegan cheeses (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) – 12 oz Veggie Hemp Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and hemp seeds served over riced cauliflower and red quinoa with a turmeric and almond butter dressing (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and hemp seeds served over riced cauliflower and red quinoa with a turmeric and almond butter dressing (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Buddha Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, and chili coated chickpeas served over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Sweet potatoes, kale, and chili coated chickpeas served over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Plant-Based Burrito Bowl: Cilantro rice mixed with riced cauliflower, plant-based “beef,” roasted corn, and black beans tossed in a jalapeno crema (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

Cilantro rice mixed with riced cauliflower, plant-based “beef,” roasted corn, and black beans tossed in a jalapeno crema (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN) Gochujang Chow Mein: Zucchini noodles, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, green beans, and edamame in a spicy red chili gochujang sauce (GLUTEN FREE & VEGAN)

“We are committed to bringing brand new concepts for delicious plant based meals to the marketplace, made with quality ingredients and simple to prepare,” said Galleti. “Our continued innovation is transforming the frozen aisle and we’re just getting started.”

Share article: share

share

share

email