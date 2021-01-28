Telepizza Launches First Ever 100% Vegan Line Across Spain

Telepizza, a mainstream pizza delivery service similar to Domino’s, which operates throughout Spain, has launched its first fully vegan product line, “Las Veguis”, using ingredients from Unilever’s plant-based subsidiary The Vegetarian Butcher and vegan cheese brand Violife.

In the words of Nacho Martín, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Food Delivery Brands, the restaurant group to which Telepizza belongs, “Food safety is a fundamental pillar at Telepizza. For the launch of the vegan line, which we have been working on for a long time, we have studied the best options and avoided mistakes made by other brands.

“For years now, vegetarians have had many products on our menu (Telepizzas, ice creams, salads…), but to create a product that is 100% suitable for vegans, we needed to do so with safety and maximum transparency, in collaboration with partners such as The Vegetarian Butcher and Violife, who have extensive experience in the sector.”

From today, Telepizza offers the following:

TelePizza Montaña Vegui: tomato, vegan cheese, mushroom, onion and NoPollo.

TelePizza Barbecue Vegui: barbecue sauce, vegan cheese, tomato, NoPicada, corn and NoPollo.

Telepizza Campesina Vegui: tomato, vegan cheese, mushroom, onion, roasted red pepper and black olives.

Nuggets; 100% vegetables made with NoPollo.

Hugo Verkuil, CEO of The Vegetarian Butcher, admits to being excited about this agreement with Telepizza: “Ten years ago we started with the dream of making meat lovers fall in love, offering them all the taste and texture, based on vegetable protein and without sacrificing anything. Now, Telepizza consumers will be able to enjoy our alternative to chicken and minced meat in their range of vegan Telepizzas.”

