Tempeh Missionaries: UK’s Club Cultured Launches New Vegan Dishes at Wagamama

Leading UK tempeh producer Club Cultured has announced a partnership with Asian-themed restaurant Wagamama. The deal means that Club Cultured will bring three new dishes to the UK chain’s menus in selected outlets.

Tempeh – made by culturing and fermenting soybeans – has not yet broken into the mainstream food consumer consciousness in the UK, but Club Cultured hopes that the new partnership will start to change that. Tempeh’s Asian origins as well as Wagamama’s commitment to plant-based dishes make this collaboration a natural fit. This year, Wagamama launched a special Veganuary menu and vowed to make half of its dishes meatless in 2021.

Self-styled “Tempeh missionaries and fanatical fermentalists”, Club Cultured was co-founded in 2018 by Harry Watmough, James Dobson, and Connor Jordan before building London’s first-ever Tempeh production facility. The brand then emerged as one of the winners of Vevolution’s Pitch + Plant 2019 and counts successful vegan entrepreneur Loui Blake amongst its investors.

The new dishes on Wagamama’s vegan menu: are Tempeh Kobashi Curry (£14.25), Tempeh Ssambap (£5.75), and Sosogu miso udon with tempeh option (£10.95). They will be available at 6 participating locations: London Victoria, London Wigmore street, Brighton, Bolton, Cardiff & Glasgow.

“At the time we were dreaming of working with Wagamama, we were experimenting with tempeh in a garden shed. A few years, lots of hard work and belief later, we’re incredibly excited to be able to spread the tempeh message into the mainstream and help more people discover how healthy and delicious this protein can be!” stated Co-Founder Harry Watmough.

“Wagamama are incredibly forward-thinking in terms of plant-based options. We’re incredibly pleased with the dishes they’ve created, which showcase our tempeh and have some great flavours!” he added.

