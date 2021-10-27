Tesco Slashes Prices in Plant Chef Range, Aims to Reduce Barriers to Entry for Plant-Based Foods 

UK supermarket Tesco has announced the lowering of prices for dozens of vegan products in its Plant Chef ranges. The price slash is part of the supermarket’s strategy to democratize the category and remove one of the biggest barriers for customers to buy plant-based.

Timed to coincide with COP26, the supermarket has launched an ad campaign to advertise such savings as Plant Chef sausages down to £1.45 for 6 and Plant Chef burgers down to £1.30 for 2. Prices have been lowered across the whole range, which includes an array of products from alt meats to vegan coleslaw and dips.

The biggest supermarket in the UK, Tesco was named recently as the number one supermarket for vegan food, both for its own budget-friendly Plant Chef range as well as the highly successful Wicked Kitchen plant-based line. Major UK meat producer and Tesco supplier Samworth Brothers has recently opened a dedicated plant-based facility to cope with demand.

Tesco also recently became the first major retailer to stock vegan fried chicken sensation VFC, hitting the shelves as of World Vegan Day on 1st November.

