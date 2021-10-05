Tesco to Become First Large Retailer to Bring VFC Fried Chick*n to Mainstream Market

After its recent US expansion, vegan fried chicken producer VFC today announces that from World Vegan Day on 1st November, its first major retailer listing will commence with Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket chain.

Derek Sarno, Director of Plant-based Innovation at Tesco, enthuses: “I’m thrilled that Tesco is the first large retailer to bring VFC to the mainstream market. The plant-protein market is growing rapidly, and VFC brings something genuinely exciting to the sector. With no compromise on flavour, it offers a delicious alternative that will help make eating plant-based easier – and tastier – than ever.”

The products rolling out into 370 Tesco stores less than a month from now will be:

VFC Original Recipe Chick*n Fillets, 220g RRP £3

VFC Original Recipe Popcorn Chick*n, 250g, RRP £3

VFC Original Recipe Chick*n Bites, 275g RRP £3.50

The Tesco launch will be supported by an advertising campaign covering the London Underground, bus sides and roadsides across London, followed roadside and high street ads across Manchester, Bristol, Brighton & Hove, and Kent, a week later.

Co-founder Matthew Glover states: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Tesco to bring VFC into mainstream grocery. As the new vegan brand on the block, we couldn’t be happier to join the range of quality vegan products already offered by Tesco, and to be injecting a little passion into the sector. Our mission, of course, is to disrupt the current food system that is tied to factory farming, slaughterhouses and environmental degradation. And we’re doing all that with delicious feel-good food. This is a very important – and very welcome – milestone for us and, as a well-funded startup backed by Veg Capital, it is just the start.”

As we reported earlier today, Tesco was named along with Sainsbury’s on the FAIRR Report as showing global alt protein leadership compared to their US and European peers, and has committed to a 300% increase in sales of meat alternatives by 2025.

