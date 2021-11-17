Thailand’s CP Foods Looks to Dominate Alt Meat in Asia as it Launches MEAT ZERO in Singapore 

Having sold over 4 million units since its launch, Thai alt meat brand MEAT ZERO is now launching in Singapore. Coming from CP Foods, Thailand’s largest agrifood company, MEAT ZERO will feature six products in the range, all priced affordably to cater to mass consumption.

Clearly marketed at the growing flexitarian market, the MEAT ZERO brand took more than three years to develop its plant-based meat products. The new range includes vegan nuggets, bologna ham, burger patties, and ready meals. MEAT ZERO uses Plant-Tec process to create a high-moisture meat analog, having previously obtained the intellectual property rights for the innovation. The company claims enhanced appearances, mouthfeel, and texture through the process.

Pork and poultry giant CP Foods has invested heavily in its plant-based division and has the goals of making MEAT ZERO the top alt meat brand in Asia by 2022 and in the world’s top 3 by 2026. The brand also recently announced a deal with KFC to produce alt chicken dishes for KFC restaurants in Thailand.

“The future looks bright for meatless meals, with the number of vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians altogether constituting about 29% of the global population,” stated Mr Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CP Foods.

“MEAT ZERO’s affordable price point will make this lifestyle more accessible to those who are looking to adopt a sustainable diet. The incredible taste will also convert sceptics,” he added.

Share article: share

share

share

email