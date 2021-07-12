The Fooditive Group Launches Pea-Based Milk Alternative With Upcycled Sweetener

Dutch plant-based ingredients manufacturer The Fooditive Group has launched a new dairy-free milk alternative. Called GoPeasy, it is made with peas and is free of added sugar.

According to the company, GoPeasy is high in protein, low in fat, and has a neutral taste. It is available in three flavours — Original, Lemon-Strawberry, and Cherry-Chocolate.

The Fooditive Group has a focus on sustainability and uses a circular economy model for its production process. The natural sweetener it uses in GoPeasy is made from upcycled apples and pears.

The launch is timely, as a recent study found that the value of the pea milk market was set to surpass $138 million by the end of 2030.

The Fooditive Group has won several awards for its innovative approach to food production, and is one of an increasing number of food companies making use of byproducts that would otherwise be wasted. In its food predictions last year, Whole Foods said it expected upcycled foods to be a significant trend in 2021.

“While developing our portfolio, we noticed the growing demand for plant-based products that are both healthy and taste good. We are on a mission to make the world better; we do that by crafting a drink through the combination of understanding the milk formula and using Fooditive’s innovative products,” said Moayad Abushokhedim, food scientist and founder of Fooditive.

