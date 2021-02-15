The Next Plant-Based Move from Nestlé: Is Kit Kat Going Vegan? 

Global food producer Nestlé is said to be preparing the launch of a vegan version of the classic Kit Kat. Although many details are not yet public, industry insider Instagram page, Vegan Foods UK has announced the move and previewed some of the ingredients.

From what can be seen on the packaging image, the new Kit Kat will consist of 67% vegan chocolate – certified sustainable by the Rainforest Alliance – and vegan wafers. In the post, those responsible for the Vegan Foods UK page assured that the product will soon be launched in the UK, although they would not reveal the source. “We can’t say our source, but Vegan KitKats are coming to the UK market,” the organization wrote on Instagram.

The move will be unsurprising to many as Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, has been increasingly investing in plant-based foods and tech. It recently launched a new research and development accelerator for vegetable milks and has been expanding its meat-free Garden Gourmet range, launching a vegan tuna. In 2020, it launched a vegan Carnation condensed milk in the UK, and made its plant-based debut in China with its Harvest Gourmet brand.

Though the Swiss conglomerate may be leading the way with plant-based alternatives, many consumers are known to boycott the business, with a history of questionable business practices. Nestlé is clearly keen to be seen as moving towards ethical and sustainable practices such as plant-based.

“What you’re seeing here is a once in a generation opportunity to review, rejuvenate, re-energise this category because these ingredients, these plant-based ingredients, can find their way in so many of our dishes in follow-on products that make up this category,” said Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider, speaking last year about its plant-based activities.

