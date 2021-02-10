The Plant Based Seafood Co. Launches its Award-Winning Mind Blown Vegan Seafood Into Retail

The Plant Based Seafood Co., a female-operated family company which leveraged its experience in conventional seafood to create award-winning plant based seafood, recently announced a partnership with wholesale marketplace Pod Foods for its US retail launch. Its Mind Blown Coconut Shrimp was named Most Disruptive Product of 2020 at Prepared Foods’ Spirit of Innovation awards.
“We’re so excited to partner with Pod Foods for our retail launch of Mind Blown Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Scallops and Dusted Shrimp!” said Monica Talbert, CEO of The Plant Based Seafood Co. “Their customers are perfectly aligned with our award winning plant based seafood products and have already shown a lot of excitement about putting them on their shelves!”
Pod Foods is a tech-enabled wholesale distribution company backed by M12 (Microsoft’s venture arm), Moment Ventures, and Unshackled VC, which leverages a transparent, B2B marketplace and end-to-end logistics network to help retailers procure the products consumers want in a seamless fashion.