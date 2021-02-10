The Plant Based Seafood Co. Launches its Award-Winning Mind Blown Vegan Seafood Into Retail

“The Plant Based Seafood Co. is meeting growing consumer demand for quality vegan options and we’re excited to empower their growth into the most relevant retail locations” Tom Jacobson, lead of Vendor Sales for Pod Foods added.

Pod Foods is a tech-enabled wholesale distribution company backed by M12 (Microsoft’s venture arm), Moment Ventures, and Unshackled VC, which leverages a transparent, B2B marketplace and end-to-end logistics network to help retailers procure the products consumers want in a seamless fashion.

“We’re so excited to partner with Pod Foods for our retail launch of Mind Blown Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Scallops and Dusted Shrimp!” said Monica Talbert, CEO of The Plant Based Seafood Co . “Their customers are perfectly aligned with our award winning plant based seafood products and have already shown a lot of excitement about putting them on their shelves!”

Do you make buying decisions for a grocery store or a restaurant? Take our 3-minute survey and with a little luck win Apple AirPods or Google Pixel Buds

In the United States…

… ten thousand business readers, just like you, rely on our reporting for their competitive edge in information they need to know about the markets and their competitors, the industry at large and emerging trends. Tens of thousands of readers more in Europe, Asia and in a total of 150 countries read vegconomist every month, the first and only global vegan business magazine. And unlike many other business magazines, we have chosen to make our content available to everyone, whether they are a CEO or a startup-owner. But we need your ongoing support to continue and expand our work.

Every contribution, big or small, counts.