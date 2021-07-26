The Very Good Butchers Announce Gluten-Free ‘Butcher’s Select’ Range of Plant Meats

The Very Good Food Company Inc. recently announced the upcoming launch of a gluten-free range called the Butcher’s Select line, extending its reach to the estimated 30% of North Americans who avoid gluten, as well as over 50% of US households who are now purchasing plant-based foods.

Additionally, as a reflection of its commitment to sustainability, The Very Good Butchers reports that it will use 90% renewable packaging for the new Butcher’s Select line. “At The Very Good Food Company, we’re on a mission to prove that making very good food choices doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company.

“Our new Butcher’s Select line is made with real, minimally processed ingredients, and is a ‘cut above’ other plant-based meats currently available. We’re thrilled to offer better, cleaner and more accessible options that taste great, and we hope to inspire even more people to be conscious about the impact of the food they’re consuming.”

The products will be available through a limited release on https://www.verygoodbutchers.com/ next month with a retail rollout across North America to follow.

Share article: share

share

share

email