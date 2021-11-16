THIS Launches Plant-Based Turkey Panini at 700 Caffé Nero Locations Across UK 

Rapidly growing plant-based producer THIS has launched a vegan Christmas sandwich with UK high street coffee chain Caffé Nero. The Vegan Festive Feast Panini is available now in 700 sites across the UK.

Known for what it calls “hyper-real food”, THIS is one of the UK’s leading plant-based meat producers. The new vegan offering at Caffé Nero features THIS plant-based turkey, cranberry and port sauce, and fresh spinach leaves, costing £4.60. Caffé Nero also offers a vegan meatball panini at most locations.

THIS recently secured an £11 million Series A round – the largest ever for a UK-based alt meat brand – and is stocked in over 8,900 retail distribution points including all four of the UK’s major grocers, despite only launching in 2019.

The rise of plant-based meat options in UK chains reflects consumer demand in the country, with studies showing 51% of Brits would swap meat in their diets for plant-based alternatives, while nearly half of Europeans recently surveyed had largely reduced their meat consumption.

Share article: share

share

share

email