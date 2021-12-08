Canadian Coffee Chain Tim Hortons Adds Chobani Oat Milk to 4,000 Locations

Tim Hortons, Canada’s largest quick-service restaurant chain, announced Chobani oat milk is now available across the company’s 4,000 Canadian locations. The oat-based alternative is lactose and gluten-free and can be added to any hot or iced beverage.

The oat milk will also be featured in two limited-time releases, the Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte and Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew, available at participating restaurants. “We’re happy to be serving Chobani oat beverage and giving our guests another option so they can personalize their coffee and other beverage orders just how they like it,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons is the latest major coffee chain to incorporate oat milk onto the menu. Oatmilk’s continuing surge in popularity has resulted in other multinational chains such as Starbucks, Peet’s and Dunkin’ swiftly adding the dairy-free favorite to their milk selections.

A New Plant-Based Option

Tim Hortons also tested Beyond Meat sausage as a sandwich and wrap in 2019, before limiting and ultimately removing the menu item. As such, Chobani’s oat milk will add a prominent plant-based option to the company’s lineup, which previously offered only almond or soy milk at select locations.

Chobani, the top-selling American brand that helped to popularize Greek yogurt, was an exclusively dairy-based company until 2019, when it launched a line of coconut milk yogurts and yogurt drinks. The success of those products led the company to extend the non-dairy line into oat-based milks, creamers, holiday beverages, and the Oat Drink Barista Blend, which Chobani says steams and froths as well as dairy milk.

“Our oat beverage is a perfect pairing with coffee and tea,” says Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. “Tim Hortons is a great partner and we’re proud to be their oat beverage of choice in restaurants all across Canada“.