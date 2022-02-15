Tiny Organics Launches First Line of Plant-Based Finger Foods to Promote Baby-Led Weaning

Tiny Organics, an early childhood nutrition company, announces the launch of plant-based finger foods designed to make children more adventurous eaters. The Tiny Beginnings line is the first non-puree baby food created for baby-led weaning (BLW), which encourages young children to feed themselves at their own pace.

The new line features six vegetable-forward meal options with various textures and easy-to-grasp sizes for babies 4 to 8 months old. Tiny’s meals are fully organic, with no added sugar or salt, and created to meet early childhood nutrition requirements.

Research indicates babies are most receptive to new food flavors between the ages of 4 and 7 months old, giving parents a valuable window to expand their child’s palate and preference for healthy foods.

More feeding independence

Tiny Organics says its pre-made meals provide delicious, whole-food nutrition while taking the labor and uncertainty out of baby and toddler food prep. Products are priced at $5.99 per cup or below and are delivered directly to parents’ doorsteps.

Founded in 2020, Tiny Organics was selected to collaborate with Michelle Obama’s Partnership for a Healthier America initiative. Obama’s program promotes food and health equity by increasing community access to healthy foods. The brand is also backed by actress and entrepreneur Brooklyn Decker, who says the company empowers parents to control the quality and safety of ingredients while giving children more feeding independence.

“We chose to invest in Tiny Organics because it provides a huge solution to the often time-consuming and expensive task that is feeding our children quality meals, and because it’s a trusted brand,” commented Brookyln.

Tiny says it has fed thousands of families since its launch and built an extensive parenting community.

“There is so much to be said about the benefits of baby-led weaning, having fed my son this way and seeing first hand the impact it makes in a child’s relationship with food through developing preferences towards vegetables from the earliest bites,” said Tiny co-founder Betsey Fore. “Having the added support of some of the greatest minds in the space also speaks volumes to how impactful the BLW process can be to so many first-time parents.”