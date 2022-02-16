TMRW Foods to Launch in 100’s of Canadian Walmart and Loblaws Stores

Plant-based company TMRW Foods announces the company will soon debut in Walmart and Loblaws, two of Canada’s largest retail grocery chains.

The brand’s plant-based meats will arrive in 552 Loblaws and 232 Walmart locations beginning in March and April 2022, respectively. The brand says the launch will help it gain over 1,900 incremental distribution points, and create a total retail footprint of more than 1,000 Canadian stores.

Based in British Columbia, TMRW sells a full range of non-GMO, soy-free plant-based meats including burgers, sausages, grounds and protein shreds.

Through the partnership, Walmart will carry the brand’s TMRW Lightly Seasoned Protein Shreds, Buffalo Protein Shreds, and BBQ Protein Shreds. The product lineup at Loblaws will include TMRW Hickory Maple Sausage, Bratwurst Sausage, and Protein Shreds.

TMRW’s products can also be found in Canadian Whole Foods Market, Save-on-Foods and Healthy Planet stores. In the US, the products are available for purchase online. Following rapid commercial growth throughout 2021, the company is actively looking to extend its success beyond Canada.

Bringing better foods

Last summer, TMRW raised $2.6 million to fund a US expansion from several high-profile investors, including executives from Daiya and Disney. To broaden its protein offerings, TMRW also reports it is working on a proprietary gluten-free range of plant-based meats.

“In an increasingly crowded space, we’ve relentlessly innovated to have a differentiated offering that provides true value to our customers and consumers. Being provided the opportunity to be represented at this scale with some of the largest grocers in Canada, affirms our continued progress and reinforces our dedication to bringing better food to more people”, says Dean Blignaut, TMRW Co-Founder & CEO.