Tofurky and Moocho Debut New Pepperoni and Cheese Innovations

Plant-based meat producer Tofurky and sister brand Moocho unveiled all-new pepperoni and cheese products at the Winter Fancy Food Show this week.

Both brands are expanding their portfolios to feature more plant-based comfort foods, which include improved pepperoni slices and a collection of cream cheese and cheese shreds. All of the products are non-GMO, vegan and free from cholesterol, soy and gluten, according to a release.

The brands provided additional details on the latest products:

Tofurky Pepperoni – Offers complex meaty flavors blended with garlic, mustard and crushed red pepper. Can be enjoyed hot or cold and has ability to brown or char at high heat.

Moocho Cream Cheese – Features a rich, tangy flavor and spreadable texture created from the same culturing techniques used in traditional cream cheese. The cream cheese is free of the top eight allergens and available in three varieties: Strawberry, Garden Vegetable and Just Plain Yum.

Moocho Shredded Cheese – Fermented and aged shreds available in Cheddar, Mozzarella and Fiesta Blend. Allergy-friendly and made to melt and stretch for pizza or grilled cheese.

Purpose-driven products

Tofurkey and Moocho are both Certified Benefit Corporations that were founded on sustainability and activism values. The brands use local and organic ingredients when possible, and reinvest in initiatives that advocate for the environment, animal welfare and local community causes.

“We are thrilled to share our new plant-based Cream Cheese, Shredded Cheese and Pepperoni with Winter Fancy Food Show attendees,” said Tofurky and Moocho CEO and president Jaime Athos. “Tofurky and Moocho are taking plant-based foods to the next level. These new options are bringing affordable and delicious options to the aisles for shoppers demanding more sustainable plant-based foods, as well as to food service operators who are hoping to attract new diners with inclusive menu options. Whether pizzerias, delis or weekly grocery lists, we’re bringing new plant-based meat and dairy that can easily be integrated into recipes and other favorites.”