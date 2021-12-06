Treeline Debuts New Shreds, Slices and Vegan Goat Cheese

Treeline substantially expands its product range with four new flavors of slices and shreds plus vegan goat cheese

Treeline Cheese, one of the earliest purveyors of artisanal plant-based cheese, has introduced a breakthrough line of slices, shreds and vegan goat cheese.

Based in Hudson Valley, New York, Treeline helped forge the concept of “artisan” vegan cheese a decade ago by grinding and fermenting cashews into soft French-style spreads. The company steadily grew in popularity and distribution, and can now be found at Kroger, Target and Whole Foods Markets nationwide. In 2019 the company hired former PepsiCo executive Justin Lambeth as new CEO, and has since moved to capture the mainstream market by offering more popular and versatile forms of cheese.

Goat cheese variety

The new goat cheeses are crafted from sustainably sourced Brazilian cashews and are available in Original, Garlic Basil, and Blueberry, the product joins Spero as one of the only plant-based goat cheeses on the market.

Slices and shreds

The new cheese slices and shreds are available in Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, American, and Cheddar, and are meant to easily replace dairy in pizza, nachos, grilled cheese, or any favorite cheesy dish. Also created from cashews, the Non-GMO cheeses are gluten and soy-free, made with sunflower oil, and contain half the saturated fat found in conventional cheese.

New branding targets everyday consumers

Treeline’s range marks a major new path for the company as it adapts its “gourmet” branding to appeal to everyday consumers looking to enjoy dairy in a healthier way. By committing to minimal ingredients with no artificial preservatives, Treeline states that it is helping to lead and define the clean-label, plant-based dairy category.

The new slices, shreds and goat cheeses can be purchased online at TreelineCheese.com, with a larger retail rollout expected in early 2022.