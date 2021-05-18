UK: Birds Eye Adds Three New Vegan Chicken Products to Green Cuisine Range

Frozen foods brand Birds Eye has expanded its Green Cuisine plant-based range with three new chicken alternatives — burgers, crispy grills, and southern-fried grills.

The new options are meatless versions of some of Birds Eye’s most popular products, made with wheat protein instead of chicken and using the same signature coating. The company says it understands that many families are reducing their meat consumption and wants to ensure they don’t miss out on the meals they enjoy.

The southern-fried grills are already available at Tesco, while the other two products will begin rolling out at Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Morrisons very soon. All will retail for a recommended price of £2.

The brand initially launched its chicken-free range in the UK last year, featuring dippers, nuggets, and southern-fried strips. The first Green Cuisine products, sausages, burgers, and meatballs, were launched in 2019 with a £2m marketing campaign.

Green Cuisine meat alternatives are also available across 12 countries and over 25,000 supermarkets in Europe, where they are sold under the Iglo brand.

“Our Green Cuisine Chicken-Free products have gone from strength to strength since our first launches in 2020,” said Jess Ali, marketing manager at Birds Eye. “This extension of the Green Cuisine chicken-free range will continue to play off recognisable formats that shoppers already enjoy, but that are powered by plant protein.”

