    • UK & Ireland: Is the McPlant Available at Your Local McDonald’s? 

    October 14, 2021
    After announcing its ambition to become a market leader in the vegan fast-food sector, McDonald’s has rolled out the long-awaited McPlant at 250 locations across the UK and Ireland.

    “Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant”

    As reported by vegconomist, the vegan McPlant burger uses a plant-based cheese – made in collaboration with Irish food company Kerry, as well as a McDonald’s exclusive Beyond Meat patty. The alt meat giant signed a coveted 3 year deal with McDonald’s earlier this year, making it plant-based supplier of choice with the fast-food icon, as well its primary developer of new plant-based products. 

    Beyond Meat McDonalds
    The McPlant is £3.49 on its own or £4.89 as a meal, and will not be available from every McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland until January 2022. However, it can now be found in the 250 locations listed below.

    “We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone. Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant,” commented Michelle Graham-Clare, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

    McPlant New Locations:
    Abbey Centre
    Abbey Lane
    Anniesland
    Antrim – The Junction Retail Park
    Asda Longbenton
    Asda Morley
    Asda Norwich
    Barton Mills
    Beaumont Leys
    Beccles
    Bedminster
    Belfast – Boucher Road
    Belfast – Mckinstry Road
    Belfast Knocknagoney Road
    Belfast Shore Road
    Birmingham – Chelmsley Wood
    Birmingham – Small Heath
    Birmingham – Temple Row
    Birmingham Bristol Rd
    Birmingham Fort
    Birstall
    Black Cat Southampton
    Boongate Peterborough
    Bordesley Green
    Bourges Boulevard
    Bow – Payne Road
    Braehead
    Brampton Hut – Huntingdon
    Bristol
    Bristol Bedminster
    Bristol Brislington
    Bristol Cribbs
    Bristol Filton
    Bristol Fishponds
    Bristol Hengrove
    Bristol Horsefair
    Bristol Longwell Green
    Bristol Patchway
    Broadlands
    Bury St.Edmunds
    Byker
    Cambridge
    Cambridge – Newmarket Road
    Cambridge Circus
    Cambridge Services
    Campbells Meadow Kings Lynn
    Capitol Shopping Park – Cardiff
    Cardiff – Excelsior Road
    Cardiff – Ty Glas Avenue
    Cardiff 1
    Cardiff Bay
    Cardiff Culverhouse Cross
    Cardiff Longwood Drive
    Cardiff Newport Rd
    Cardiff St Marys Street
    Caxton Gibbet
    Chesterton
    Coast Road, Newcastle
    Conswater
    Cosham
    Coventry Alvis
    Coventry Canley
    Coventry Walsgrave
    Coventry-Binley
    Cross Cheaping
    Crow Road
    Crystal Peaks
    Dereham
    Donegal Place
    Drakehouse
    Dublin, Grafton St
    Dublin, Ilac Centre
    Dublin, Mary Street
    Dublin, O’Connell Br.
    Dublin, O’Connell St
    Dublin, Temple-Bar
    Dundonald
    Edinburgh
    Edinburgh – Corstorphine
    Edinburgh – Newbridge
    Edinburgh – Straiton
    Felixstowe
    Finnieston
    Fosse Park
    Gallagher Retail Park
    Gapton Hall
    Glasgow – Great Western Retail Park
    Glasgow – Kirkintilloch
    Glasgow – London Road
    Glasgow – Silverburn
    Glasgow – Easterhouse
    Glasgow Fort – Morrisons
    Glengormley
    Gorgie Road
    Gosforth Park
    Great Yarmouth
    Great Yarmouth 3
    Greenwich-Cutty Sark
    Hagley Rd
    Havant
    Hedge End
    Helen St
    Hillsborough
    Hinckley – Dodwells Road
    Hinckley DT
    Hunslet
    Huntingdon – Tower Field
    Ipswich – Ravenswood
    Ipswich Cardinal Park
    Ipswich Ranelagh Rd
    Ipswich Tavern Street
    Ipswich Whitehouse
    Killingworth Centre
    Kings Lynn
    Kings Norton
    Kingston Park
    Kinnaird Park
    Kitts Green
    Leeds – Colton Mill
    Leeds – Elland Road
    Leeds – Kirkstall
    Leeds – Oakwood
    Leeds 1
    Leeds 2
    Leeds – Central Station
    Leeds – Bond Street
    Leicester – Meridian Way
    Leicester Eastgates
    Leicester Market Street
    London 185-187 Oxford Street
    London 291 Oxford St
    London Argyle St
    London Baker Street
    London Balham
    London Bethnal Green
    London Bham – Stephenson Place
    London Brixton
    London Brompton Rd
    London Camberwell
    London Camden
    London Canning Town – Hallsville Quarter
    London Catford 2
    London Chancery Lane
    London Chelsea Kings Road
    London City Road
    London Clapham
    London Clapham Junction
    London Commercial Road
    London Dalston
    London Deptford
    London Earls Court
    London Edgware Road
    London Eltham
    London Fulham
    London Hackney
    London Hammersmith 2 Broadway Centre
    London Highbury Corner
    London Highway Shadwell
    London Holborn
    London Holloway Road
    London Islington
    London Kensington
    London Kentish Town
    London Kilbur
    London Killingbeck
    London Kings Cross
    London Kings Cross – Ex Wendys
    London Leicester Square
    London Lewisham
    London Liverpool Street
    London London Bridge
    London Maryhill
    London Notting Hill Gate
    London Nuneaton
    London Old Kent Road Dt
    London Oxford Street 1
    London Peckham+C44
    London Pollokshaws
    London Putney
    London Queensway
    London Road Edinburgh
    London Seven Sisters
    London Shaftesbury Avenue – 2
    London Shepherds Bush
    London Springburn
    London St Martins Lane
    London St Pauls
    London Strand
    London Stratford The Mall
    London Streatham Place
    London Swiss Cottage
    London Victoria
    London Victoria Place
    London Victoria Station
    London Walworth Rd
    London Wandsworth
    London Wandsworth Drive-thru
    London Wandsworth Road
    London Warren Street
    London West One Shopping Centre
    London Westfield Stratford City
    London Woolwich
    Lowestoft Kirley
    Lowestoft Pakefield
    Manchester Oxford Road
    Manchester Piccadilly Gardens
    Meadowhal 2
    Meadowhall
    Milngavie
    New Oscott
    Newcastle – Grainger Street
    Newcastle-Under-Lyme
    Newport IOW
    Northfield
    Norwich – Chapelfields
    Norwich – Hay Hill
    Norwich – Thickthorn
    Norwich Boundary Road
    Norwich Longwater
    Norwich Tuckswood
    Nuneaton – Asda
    Nuneaton DT
    Parkhead
    Port Glasgow – Retail Park
    Portsmouth
    Portsmouth – Fratton
    Portsmouth – Fratton Del. Kitchen
    Portsmouth – North Harbour
    Portsmouth Ocean Retail Park
    Princes Street
    Queensgate Peterborough
    Ryde IOW
    Saintfield Road
    Sauchiehall Street
    Seafield Road
    Sheffield – Archer Road
    Sheffield – Darnall Road
    Sheffield – Farm Road
    Sheffield 2
    Sheffield Handsworth
    Shirley Road Southampton
    Snetterton A11
    South Andrew Street
    Southampton – Millbrook
    Southampton – West Quay
    Southampton Esplanade
    St Enoch Centre
    Stamfordham Road
    Star City
    Stechford
    Swaffham
    Swansea
    Swansea – Cwmdu
    Swansea – Fabian Way
    Swansea M4 Junction 47
    Swansea Morriston
    Tankersley
    Telford Road
    Thetford – Forest Retail Park
    Thornliebank
    Thurmaston
    Tooton
    Trongate
    Waverley Market
    West Bromwich 3
    West Lynn
    West Orchards
    Westwood
    White Rose Centre
    Whittlesford
    Wigston
    Woolwich – Church Street
    Wroxham
    Yardley
    Yardley Wood
    Yorkshire Grey

     

