UK: Largest Vegan and Veggie Launch to Date at Waitrose with 36 new products

UK supermarket Waitrose has announced its largest-ever vegan and vegetarian product launches with two new ranges. Featuring the new Plantlife and GoVeggie ranges, the new products provide healthy and simple meals, snacks, and treats.

After recently launching its Holistic Living brand, Waitrose plans to continue to expand its meat-free offerings, with the brand quoting recent research from Veganuary as an inspiration. The study found that six months from Veganuary 2021, 82% of participants have maintained a dramatic reduction in their animal product consumption.

The new Waitrose ranges feature ‘first to market’ products in the supermarket prepared meal sector, including Crispy No Beef with Sweet Chilli Sauce, Thai Style No Fish Cakes, No Chorizo Tortelloni and Mushroom Scallop Linguine. More products are expected for October 2021 and prices range from £2 to £5.

“We wanted to provide our customers with more choice when it came to incorporating a holistic approach to their meals. Making “meat free Monday” or a flexitarian lifestyle even easier, these new ranges have inspired us to be more innovative. For example, by using pulses, we’ve been able to recreate a white sauce for products in the new Plantlife range such as Moussaka and Potato Dauphinoise which rivals any bechamel sauce we’ve tried!” commented Martyn Lee, Executive Chef at Waitrose.

