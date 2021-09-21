UK Plant-Based Dog Food Specialist THE PACK Launches New Wet Food Range

Plant-based dog food brand, THE PACK, has launched a new ambient range of wet food which it hopes will revolutionize the pet food industry. The food-tech startup claims to be the first company in the world to produce multiple plant-based meat analogue wet dog food flavours.

Based in London, THE PACK is launching three alternative options to fish, chicken, and beef, formulated to be nutritionally complete and balanced by food scientists, pet nutritionists, and pet food technologists. The brainchild of Damien Clarkson and Judy Nadel, – of progressive plant-based platform Vevolution – THE PACK is backed by a host of star investors.

Recently chosen for the pet care accelerator Leap Venture Studio in Los Angeles, US, THE PACK is on a mission to offer pet owners a planet-friendly option for feeding their pets – the conventional pet food industry currently produces 64 million tons of carbon dioxide each year, according to the brand. The new range will initially be available online direct to consumer, with a retail extension planned for later this year.

“We’ve focused on dog food specifically because domestic dogs are natural omnivores, just like their pet parents, and we think they deserve a better diet. They’ve evolved over thousands of years to digest plant-based foods and receive all the nutrients they need without meat. We’ve spent years carefully developing THE PACK’s dog food recipes, following European Pet Food Industry and National Research Council nutritional guidelines, so that our meals are not just plant-sourced, but nutritionally complete,” explained Clarkson and Nadel.

