UK: Violife Continues to Diversify Range with Launch of Le Rond Camembert Flavour 

Alt dairy leader Violife continues to diversify its product range by adding a new camembert style soft cheese to its line in time for the festive season. 100% vegan and free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts, preservatives and emulsifiers, Le Rond Camembert Flavour can be served hot or cold, baked or fried.

With consumer interest for vegan cheese products increasing by 2.6 times in 12 months, and with Violife boasting three cheeses in this year’s World’s 10 Best Vegan Cheeses, the brand is launching Le Rond Camembert Flavour across the UK.

Since being bought out by Upfield – the largest plant-based CPG company in the world – in January 2020, Violife has diversified into other alt dairy categories with the launch of its plant-based butter and cream. The brand also recently launched a vegan festive selection box containing four of its products.

“At Violife, we’re proud to offer customers new flavours to be enjoyed with loved ones. As Le Rond can be cooked in whatever way people please – from being baked to fried, customers can get creative with their dishes and still be 100% confident that it is suitable for all. Having recently ventured into plant-based butter and cream, we’re committed to continue innovating the Dairy Alternatives category, and new flavours like the Le Rond Camembert prove our mission to provide customers with 100% vegan alternatives that can be enjoyed by everyone,” explained Bianca Harris, Senior Marketing Manager.

Le Rond Camembert Flavour Block will be available from 8th November in Waitrose and 15th November in Tesco at £3.00 RSP.

