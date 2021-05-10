UK: Violife Launches Vegan BBQ Pack in Time For Summer

The new Vegan BBQ Pack from Violife features three vegan cheese alternatives, including new and exclusive BBQ Slices, launching in the UK specifically for summer 2021. Also included are two of Violife’s favourites: Violife Greek White and Violife Mediterranean Style Block, as well as vegan recipe and BBQ tips.

Exclusive to the Vegan BBQ Pack, the BBQ slices are sweet and smoky with a hint of paprika. Like all Violife products, the BBQ Pack is not only 100% vegan, but also free from soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, GMOs, cholesterol and preservatives. The new Vegan BBQ Pack has been available at Sainsbury’s in the UK since 9 May and retails at £6.

