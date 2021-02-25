UK’s Biggest Plant-Based E-Retailer The VeganKind Launches Love Plants

Based in Scotland and shipping throughout the whole of the UK, The VeganKind is the largest online vegan retailer in the UK with a range of over 5,000 products, including more than 200 cheeses, and the biggest vegan fridge in the world! This much-loved DTC retailer, with a social following of over 600,000, revealed to vegconomist the launch of its own-brand range of ready meals, Love Plants.

The new range of vegan convenience meals, created with the popular ‘ultra-realistic’ plant meat product THIS Isn’t Chicken, goes live on The VeganKind supermarket tomorrow, 26th February. The Love Plants range includes three options at present: Thai Green Curry, Korma & Rice and Arrabiata with further varieties to follow in the coming months

Here we are pleased to reveal the full details of this exciting news.

Co-founder Scott McCulloch informed vegconomist: “We have a range of meals commencing this week under our new sub-brand, Love Plants! We have 3 varieties – Chick’n Arrabiata, Chick’n Korma and a Thai Green Chick’n. All three products use THIS Isn’t Chicken in the meals and they are absolutely DELICIOUS! When Karris and I tried them for the first time, we looked at each other and said at the same time ‘Wow, those are the best vegan meals I’ve ever tasted!”

Why it’s important

The platform has been a springboard for several vegan brands, helping to launch the success of brands including Heura, The Vurger, and VFC, through the spearheading of their products.

The company has been expanding its operations year on year to keep with “overwhelming” growth, due to increased consumer demand for plant-based and cruelty-free products.

In 2020, the business moved to a much larger headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland, to facilitate increased production.

The move signals increased success for the retailer, as well as the continued rise of veganism in the UK and, in turn, a continuation of more ethical, conscious consumerism benefitting animals and the planet.

Why it’s smart

As we discussed in our report about the investment opportunities offered by plant-based ready meals; convenience meals have steadily increased in relevance during the corona crisis.

A recent survey as we published this week showed that owing to rising health awareness, consumers want more options for vegan pies, pastries and ready meals.

Conventional ready meals are traditionally considered unhealthy and consumers are turning to plant-based ready meals following rising health awareness in the wake of the pandemic.

A report this July showed that 46% of consumers understand animal meat-based ready meals are unhealthy for them and that 12% of global consumers consume plant-based ready meals on a weekly basis.

An increasing trend is for the addition of plant-based meat into ready meals, and The VeganKind have here cleverly opted for the inclusion of one of the most popular and fast-growing plant meat brands in the country. Jennifer Mapes-Christ from Packaged Facts noted: “Incorporating plant-based meat into prepared foods is the ultimate convenience.”

Scott McCulloch, CEO and co-founder commented today: “We are delighted to be launching these delicious & nutritious plant-based meals in collaboration with THIS Isn’t Chicken. We wanted to release a range of classic meals which have universal, mass appeal, and we wanted meat eaters to enjoy them as much as vegans. The Love Plants meals are suitable for everyone and in taste tests the most common comment was “I can’t believe they are vegan!”. They really do taste incredible, and I can’t wait for you to try them!”

Andy Shovel, CEO and co-founder of THIS, says: “Scott & the team at TVK have been so supportive, working with us since we launched THIS™ back in 2019. It’s great to have been a tiny part of their meteoric growth and wicked to be featuring in their new meals!”

Love Plants meals are available to order online exclusively at TheVeganKind Supermarket priced at an introductory price of £3.49 each or 3 for £10 with delivery across the UK.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thevegankindsupermarket & www.facebook.com/thevegankind

Twitter: @thevegankind

Share article: share

share

share

email