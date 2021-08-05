UK’s Number One Vegan Chocolate Brand NOMO Launches Vegan Lollipops

NOMO has entered the children’s confectionery market with new monster inspired choc lollies, appealing for the first time to children with allergies and intolerances.

Since launching in 2019, NOMO has become officially the number one vegan and free-from chocolate brand in the UK worth £9m in RSV with the greatest market share (24.4%).

In the UK it is estimated that the prevalence of food allergies is 7.1% in breastfed infants, with 1 in 40 developing peanut allergies and 1 in 20 developing an egg allergy. The most common allergies that affect children are dairy, peanuts/tree nuts and eggs. With this in mind, NOMO has created a vegan and free-from chocolate product that children with allergies to dairy, gluten, egg or nuts can enjoy, following their belief that no-one, no matter their allergy, intolerance or dietary requirements should miss out on great tasting, quality chocolate.

Jacqueline Tyrrell, Brand Manager of NOMO said: ‘NOMO has established itself as the UK’s number one adult vegan and free from chocolate brand and we are so excited to be able to cater for younger customers with our NOMO kids’ products. Roughly 5% of children in the UK suffer from a food allergy or intolerance and this often impacts the whole household. For caregivers, this means it can be difficult to find treats that are suitable for the whole family without someone feeling left out. NOMO is as delicious as mainstream chocolate and has the added benefit of being free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts, which makes our 3 pack of lollies a wonderfully inclusive choice for families.’

NOMO Kids 3 Pack Choc Lollies will be available to purchase from Sainsbury’s on 2nd August and Holland and Barrett on 6th September 2021 with an RRP of £1.50.

