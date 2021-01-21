v2Food Launches v2sausages For 49% of Australians Wanting to Cut Out Meat

An impressive 49% of Australians plan to reduce their meat consumption, according to v2food, which in response is unveiling its latest innovation – v2sausages – to coincide with the upcoming barbecue season in Australia. According to the company, the plant-based sausages sizzle and taste like conventional meat sausages.

v2food produces the Rebel Whopper for Hungry Jack’s and the Burger King plant-based Whopper in Japan as well as the Philippines. The company saw success throughout 2020 with the launches of v2mince and v2burger in Coles, Woolworths and Drakes supermarkets, as well as a DTC partnership with Marley Spoon.

The plant-based sausages are made from a blend of soy protein, coconut oil, onions, garlic, thyme and parsley. The launch will help v2food capitalize on the momentum of the plant-based sector in 2020 and capture the fast-growing plant-based sausage market, which is estimated to reach $1 billion by the end of 2021.

“Switch up the meat this summer and throw a v2sausage on the grill. Whether you’re trying to cut down on meat consumption to protect the planet or just curious about plant-based meat, v2 makes it easy and accessible for Aussies to try it without giving up the taste they’ve come to know and love,” said Nick Hazell, founder and CEO of v2food.

