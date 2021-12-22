Noble Foods Launches New and Improved Version of Vegan Egg Alternative Crackd

British egg producer Noble Foods has improved the recipe for its vegan egg alternative Crackd. The product, previously intended mostly for use in baking, can now also be used to make vegan scrambled eggs and omelettes.

To accomplish this, the company has added several new ingredients to make the product creamier with a more eggy taste. The reformulation has also reduced the cooking time, meaning Crackd can now be microwaved to make scrambled eggs in just two minutes instead of seven.

Since its introduction in October 2020, Crackd has launched at several major retailers such as Morrisons, M&S, Whole Foods, and TheVeganKind. At the beginning of the month, the product launched at Dutch retailer Jumbo, and Crackd has other European partnerships in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, the brand also partnered with alt-meat company Squeaky Bean to launch what was described as the world’s first vegan scotch egg. Crackd sales continue to increase, and GM Rik Roberts recently told The Grocer that the brand is selling about one bottle every three minutes.

The new formula will be promoted with a TV advertising campaign, beginning on December 27. Crackd’s previous campaign broke Sky TV records with an increase of 17.4% in prompted brand awareness.

“Veganuary is a massive opportunity to highlight how easy it is to use Crackd, especially now with the new recipe, which allows you to do scrambled in the microwave in minutes. This improved recipe is suitable for everyone, especially for flexitarians,” said Mirta Antonini, Brand Marketing Manager at Crackd.