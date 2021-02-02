Vegan Restaurant Chain Stem + Glory Launches Ready Meals as Plant-Based DTC Continues to Thrive

British vegan restaurant chain Stem + Glory this week launches an online store to allow customers to enjoy its meals at home. The store will offer finish-at-home ready meals, as well as recipe kits for meals that are best cooked from scratch. Speaking to vegconomist, Louise Palmer-Masterton, founder and CEO, said prior to the launch “We didn’t announce it yet and already orders are coming in!”

The news comes at a time when demand for vegan ready meals continues to rise and offer vast investment opportunities. The market for plant-based convenience food, as well as home delivery services, have thrived since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Stem + Glory ready meals include popular dishes such as Swede Gnocchi and Glorious Bourguignon, while the recipe kits include Kimchi Pancakes and Activated Charcoal Fettuccine with Mushroom ‘Scallops’. The chain spent six months developing the online store. The design and branding were created by well-known product designer Afroditi Krassa, and delivery will be available everywhere in the UK.

Last year, Stem + Glory launched a successful crowdfunding campaign to help it develop an online store and a range of products for retail. The award-winning chain already has two locations in Cambridge and a flagship store in London.

“We see the online store as an extension of what we do in our restaurants,” said Palmer-Masterton. “The ready meals are based on our most recent London menu. We are looking forward to getting our restaurants open again, but in the meantime, we can continue doing what we love, and now bring it to the whole UK.”

