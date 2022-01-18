Vegan Strongman Patrik Baboumian Brings “Game-Changing” GREENFORCE to UK

German food tech start-up, GREENFORCE, has today launched officially in the UK, with the move being endorsed by world record-breaking vegan strongman Patrik Baboumian.

After success across Northern Europe, plant-based meat brand GREENFORCE will bring its powdered vegan burgers, meatballs, sausages, and mince to the rapidly-expanding UK plant-based market. The ‘powder-to-meat’ concept enables a longer shelf-life and greater sustainability while avoiding an energy-intensive supply chain.

Game Changer Patrik Baboumian

Vegan athlete Patrik Baboumian – famous for his role in plant-based nutrition documentary The Game Changers – serves as lead brand ambassador for climate-neutral company GREENFORCE, which recently secured €15 million to accelerate growth and international expansion. Baboumian is a passionate activist in the space and has previously endorsed plant-based producer Upfield – owner of Violife and Flora.

“Our ultimate mission is to revolutionise the food industry with unique products that don’t come at the expense of animals, the environment or our health. We believe in a sustainable future that harnesses the power of plants and value high-quality proteins. Without any unnecessary additives, in just a few steps, you can make meatballs, sausages, mince or a juicy burger out of powder,” explains Baboumian.

The GREENFORCE range is available now via the UK webshop for consumers and catering businesses.