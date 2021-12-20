The Vegetarian Butcher Launches in Singapore, Now Available at Retail Stores Citywide

The Vegetarian Butcher launches in Singapore, with its products now stocked at retail outlets such as FairPrice Group and RedMart.

After successfully breaking into Singapore’s foodservice market, Unilever-owned alt-meat brand The Vegetarian Butcher has announced its retail launch in the country. Four of the brand’s products — Mince Charming, Chickened-Out Chunks, Little Peckers, and Big Winners — can now be purchased by Singaporean consumers.

To begin with, the products will be available via FairPrice Group, Cold Storage Singapore, and RedMart, as well as Amazon. The company is increasingly targeting the Asian market, having launched in China earlier this year.

“The leader in plant-based meat”

Last year, The Vegetarian Butcher grew by a huge 70%, just a few months after telling vegconomist that it had successfully transitioned from a local brand to a global one. This growth has partly been fuelled by a partnership with Burger King — The Vegetarian Butcher’s patties are now used in the Plant Based Whopper in a growing list of countries worldwide. This October, the two companies collaborated to open an all-vegan popup in Madrid.

“Our ambition is be the leader in plant-based meat, and to step up our global impact by making The Vegetarian Butcher the biggest butcher in the world,” said Hugo Verkuil, CEO of the company. “We have our eyes on many more markets and are excited about the new range of innovative products we have in the pipeline.”