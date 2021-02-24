Vegini Adds New Products to its Growing Portfolio, Enters Alt Seafood Category

Austrian brand vegini is adding four new vegan products to its pea protein based portfolio of meat alternatives. After years of consistent growth for its meat substitutes, the brand has also developed a fish alternative called Crispy Torpedos, which it says is similar to original fish fingers, in terms of appearance, taste and structure.

As we reported in November, the jury of the SIAL Innovation Award, consisting of 22 industry experts, selected vegini’s Chopped Rawproduct as the winner of the alternative food category among numerous tested products.

The new vegini additions are: Crispy Torpedos (fish finger alternative), raw Mini Sausages, a Grillmix containing vegini Burger and Bratwurst products, and Oriental Falafel.

Speaking on the subject of vegini’s entrance into the fast-growing seafood alternatives category, Andreas Gebhart, CEO of vegini said: “With our product, we torpedo the mass fishing industry and offer a sustainable alternative, so that our overfished oceans can recover. At the same time our Crispy Torpedos are free from animal suffering, free from heavy metals, and as all vegini products free from flavour enhancers and preservatives.”

